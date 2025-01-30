Health Minister visits Enniskillen cancer centre

THE development of the pioneering Cancer Focus NI Support Centre in Enniskillen is “a vital step forward” in bringing health care closer to people’s homes, according to Health Minister Mike Nesbitt.

Minister Nesbitt was speaking while on a visit to Enniskillen last week, during which he visited the site of the planned new centre on High Street in Enniskillen.

Work is well underway on the multi-million pound therapeutic support centre, located at the old Gordon’s Chemist site, which will be the first of its kind in the North.

“The development of this centre is a vital step forward in improving cancer care and support services, and I am delighted to see the progress being made,” said Minister Nesbitt.

“Strong collaboration between government and charities such as Cancer Focus NI is essential to delivering better outcomes and enhancing cancer care across Northern Ireland.”

Developed in consultation with patients and key stakeholders, the new centre is aimed at offering a calm and welcoming environment for cancer patients and their families, providing a space for relaxation, reflection, and support.

During his visit, Minister Nesbitt met with the design team and representatives from the charity behind it.

Cancer Focus NI chief executive Richard Spratt welcomed the visit and the support.

“Our goal is to create a safe and supportive sanctuary where individuals can find comfort, practical assistance, and emotional support during what is often a very difficult time in their lives,” he said.

Cancer Focus plans to invest £7 million into the local area over the next 20 years as part of the support centre project, which is part of its plan to bring its services into local communities across the North.

The Enniskillen centre will be the flagship for a wider programme, with work due to begin on other hubs in other towns in the coming weeks.

