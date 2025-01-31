Green light for hundreds of new houses in Fermanagh

A MAJOR new housing development in a Fermanagh village, that could see its population swell by 50-per-cent, has been given the green light by planners.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, 120 more houses have also been given the go ahead in the county for the county town.

At the January meeting of the Council’s planning committee last week, permission was granted for a residential development at the site of the old Lakeland Hotel in Bellanaleck, consisting of 82 new homes.

With a population of just over 530, according to the 2011 census, the development could attract a significant number of new residents to the village.

In their report, the Council planners noted the development was “a quality and sustainable residential environment respectful of the surrounding context and character of the site.”

Noting it will be made up of a mix of house types, including some affordable and accessible housing, they noted existing trees on the site would be protected and incorporated into green spaces in the development.

Planning consultant Dermot Monaghan, who addressed the meeting, said, “The development has been carefully designed in order to protect the character of the site and the surrounding area.”

He added, “The proposal is a sustainable development of high quality new housing that respects the local environment and I would recommend it to the planning committee.”

Meanwhile, up the road in Enniskillen, planning permission has also been granted for a development off the Derrylin Road at Mullylogan.

The development will be up a brae at the old rectory, which will be retained, and is for a total of 120 units. Again, this will be a mix of housing types.

“There are a number of dwellings nearby and the layout is designed to ensure there is no adverse affects on their residential amenity,” wrote the planners.

“Features of nature conservation have been carefully considered and subject to conditions, there is no harm to any protected species with appropriate compensation and mitigation measures incorporated into the design.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007