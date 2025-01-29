Garda to support residents on Fermanagh border

AN Garda Síochána are set to provide help and support to people on the Fermanagh border area today (Wednesday) who are still affected following the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

Many homes are still without power and electricity and the Garda are set to hold a mobile service clinic at Swanlinbar between 4.30pm to 5.30pm to support those in need.

The mobile service will also be stationed at Dowra between 1pm and 2.30pm, before heading to Glangevlin between 3pm and 4pm.

Advertisement

“The Garda Community Relations van will be providing mobile services on Wednesday if anybody needs flasks filled, would like a cup of tea or their phone charged,” a statement read.

“Please call to these locations and we will be happy to help in anyway we can at the following locations and times.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition