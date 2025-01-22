Fraudster previously scammed Fermanagh farmer

AN Irvinestown man who is serving 18 months in a US jail was one of four men who were convicted of a serious fraud charge after they scammed a local farmer out of £107,000 in 2011.

Patrick McDonagh and his brother Matthew are currently in prison in the US after they were found guilty of scamming pensioners out of hundreds of thousands in Oregon, Illinois, and Washington.

Posing as home repair workers, one homeowner in a neighbourhood north of Seattle lost about $435,000 (£343,000) to the scheme. The brothers will likely face deportation to Ireland.

It has now emerged that Mr McDonagh was one of four men who were convicted of a serious fraud charge in Fermanagh, which occurred between December 2010 and June 2011.

Local farmer Gerard McDonald was the victim of a horse racing tip scam, losing £107,000 to the scheme, with McDonagh and three other individuals receiving suspended sentences.

