Fr Gary on death of his mother and health struggles

FR Gary Donegan has experienced a difficult 12 months following the complete loss of vision in his right eye and the death of his mother, Christina, just days into 2025.

The 60-year-old Newtownbutler priest, who suffered a bleed in his eye in late 2023, underwent four extensive operations but has now lost all sight in his right eye. “I’m looking at 2024 as more or less a lost year,” he said. “I hope that 2025 will bring at least 30 per-cent vision back. If not, I’ll focus on protecting my other eye.”

Fr Gary had said that one positive from his illness was that he was able to spend more time at home in Fermanagh with his family.

That time has proved to be extremely precious for the priest following the recent death of his mum, Christina.

“I was very graced to have her as a loving mother for 60 years,” Fr Gary said.

Formerly of Crom Lane in Newtownbutler, Ms Donegan, 87, passed away following a short illness on her 63rd wedding anniversary.

A mother-of-five, Ms Donegan was previously hailed as a ‘hero’ by Fr Gary.

During a devastating fire at their home, she ran through the flames to rescue her son Mark who lives with MS.

Ms Donegan was a key member in the Newtownbutler GAA club, taking part in a number of voluntary roles throughout the years.

Following her Requiem Mass at the Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler, on Monday, she was interred in the adjoining cemetery.

Fr Gary is still recovering from his eye problems which he first noticed while preparing to celebrate a funeral in Ardoyne.

He underwent major surgery but despite efforts from Queen’s University Clinical Professor Noemi Lois, Fr Gary lost all sight in his right eye. The priest has since faced numerous complications, including kidney failure, and has had to undergo multiple surgeries and long hospital stays.

“I lost an aunt, a cousin, and an aunt by marriage last year, and I was unable to do their funerals,” Fr Gary said. “It’s been a massive inconvenience, and I’m struggling with spatial awareness.”

While unable to fulfill his priestly duties, Fr Gary has continued to work on peace and reconciliation efforts in Belfast. However, his ability to travel for international peace missions has been limited due to his health.

Waiting game

Facing a ‘waiting game’ to see if his sight will return, Fr Gary has spent more time at home in Newtownbutler. He says his illness has helped him prioritise what matters most in life.

“I’ve been away from home 41 years, and I’ve never seen my family as much as now,” he said.

Fr Gary also suffered the loss of his friend, journalist Tommy Gorman. He believes maintaining close friendships is now more important than ever.

“A true friend is someone you can speak to as if no time has passed, even if you haven’t seen them in 12 months,” he explained.

Despite the challenges, Fr Gary remains hopeful about his sight.

“Excuse the pun – they’re keeping a good eye on it.

“Humour is a great healer,” he added.

“I’m getting laser treatment and injections into my eye, and they’re holding out hope that maybe 30 per-cent of my vision might return. It’s a waiting game now.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007