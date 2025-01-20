Foster slams ‘repression of women’ in Afghanistan

ARLENE Foster has said Afghanistan is “a rogue nation” as leading voices and political leaders show their support to the many females and women affected by the Taliban’s oppressive regime.

Females in Afghanistan have been banned from taking part in education and sport during the Taliban’s reign. It’s prompted a recent call from political leaders to boycott events with the country.

England’s cricket team is set to play Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy on February 26.

The former Northern Ireland First Minister is one of a number of political figures who have signed a letter calling on the England cricket team to boycott their clash with Afghanistan.

“Any way we can raise the plight of women in Afghanistan I will absolutely be there,” the Fermanagh woman, who was recently appointed Baroness Foster, told BBC News NI.

“It’s getting more bizarre by the week, the way in which the Taliban are coming down on the freedom of women.

“I’m not a fan of boycotts, however the actions of the regime in Afghanistan absolutely mark the country out as a rogue nation, especially in relation to their continuing repression of women.”

The Taliban recently imposed a new law which gives the ‘Propogation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice Ministry’ police service the power to impose the strictest of measures on its residents.

It has saw the lives of women in Afghanistan severely impacted, denying them their human rights.

Ms Foster was recently in the headlines after she revealed that her decision not to block a motion calling for a ban on gay conversion therapy led to her leaving her position.

The Aghadrumsee woman did not vote for the ban. She abstained from voting altogether, while the majority of her fellow DUP members voted against the motion.

