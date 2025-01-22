First sod turned on new Lisnaskea Health Centre

FIRST SOD...Work has started on the new Lisnaskea Health and Care Centre on the site of the old High School.

CONSTRUCTION of the new Health and Care Centre in Lisnaskea has begun.

Once operational, the new hub will support a network of 16 GPs and provide services to around 30,000 people in the Lisnaskea and surrounding East Fermanagh area.

Councillor Victor Warrington stressed that the new health centre ‘is very much needed’ for the people of Lisnaskea and surrounding areas.

“It is certainly very much needed because the existing health centre is currently is not fit for purpose for the number of patients that is within the Lisnaskea health centre now, especially since the closure of Roslea and Newtownbutler,” he said.

However, Mr Warrington also raised concern that there may be challenges in staffing the new health centre.

“There is obviously a lot more patients now going to the one in Lisnaskea so it is very much needed for a long time, I just hope that when it does be completed that we are going to be able to get the workers, the doctors, the nurses and the different specialties because the new health centre is very much going to be able to cater with it.

“It is certainly good to see that construction has started we just hope that everything goes okay now and it reaches completion,” Mr Warrington added.

Councilor Garbhán McPhillips also welcomed the news that the work had begun on the health centre and commends the staff for all their hard work.

