Fermanagh’s Brooke House provides lifeline for many

By Niamh McGovern

Brooke House Health and Wellbeing Centre in Fermanagh is providing a safe and secure space to support former police officers and veterans who have been psychologically or physically impacted as a result of their service.

Opened in 2018 by the Ely Centre and becoming independent in 2020, the centre offers therapies, educational courses, and community activities to aid recovery to individuals and their families.

Advertisement

Maggie Walsh, a service user and volunteer, described Brooke House as a place of comfort. “It’s a very safe space here. As soon as you cross those gates, you immediately feel secure,” she said.

In the beginning, the organisation worked upstairs in Lord Brookeborough’s home, but now resides in a separate property on the grounds.

And while its roots are firmly planted in the beautiful surrounds of Colebrooke Park, Brooke House has grown and expanded through the years, now taking referrals from Tyrone, Armagh and other parts of the North.

The charity recently received £20,000 from the National Lottery to continue its services for the next year.

CEO Joan Clements outlined the ethos of Brooke House: “We want people to believe there’s a road to recovery with the right treatment.

“If there is someone at home suffering from a mental illness, then it’s highly likely that their family is also going to be affected.

“So we treat the entire family unit, employing highly qualified clinicians specialising in various therapies.”

Advertisement

Joan, who has been with Brooke House since its inception, said teamwork is at the heart of its services.

“You get the title of a CEO but you could be washing dishes, organising finances – even donkey keeper,” she laughed.

“But it’s been an amazing journey, and we hope to keep growing.”

Joan received a BEM around two years ago for her work at Brooke House, but dedicates her award to the ‘selfless efforts’ of everyone involved with the project.

“It was humbling to get recognised but I just regarded it as recognition for the entire team,” she said.

Joan then introduced us to some of the volunteers who have felt the all-embracing benefits of Brooke House.

Service user Maggie Walsh and her husband were referred through the British Legion’s veterans breakfast in Enniskillen.

After benefiting from walk-and-talk therapy, Maggie became a volunteer.

“The staff are empathetic, and volunteers bring unique skills to support each other,” she said.

“So I decided that I needed to volunteer to give back to society for all the things that society has given me over the years,” she added.

Another volunteer, Ian Kitchen, a retired veteran from Fivemiletown, initially joined as a handyman. “I originally met Lord Brookeborough and heard about what was happening here,” he explained.

“So I came up to the gardening club, and while I don’t like to garden, I’m really good at fixing things – I’m an engineer by trade.”

support

In recent months, Ian’s role shifted from volunteer to service user after learning he needed a transplant. “I’ve gone from being a volunteer to needing help, and their support is always there,” he said appreciatively.

“Everybody has gathered around to make sure that I’m alright and comfortable – they make sure I have everything that I need.

“I just can’t thank the whole place enough.”

Brooke House recently received £19,660 as part of an announcement of £6.8 million of funding in Northern Ireland from The National Lottery Community Fund.

“This grant, built on our ‘No-one is Forgotten’ project, is to train our volunteers to become pathway link workers,” explained Joan.

She added, “It is important that our volunteers are supported because they are a valuable resource.

“We will carry out befriending training from January to March with a view to eventually reaching out and linking our pathway link workers – who all have lived experience – with people who need our help across Northern Ireland.”

Kate Beggs, Northern Ireland Director of The National Lottery Community Fund, said, “I’m proud to see the impact our funded projects are having in people’s lives and across communities in Northern Ireland.”

“Wintertime and the festive season can be difficult for many, but thanks to these projects, people are being supported to cope with the challenges they face and can look forward to a better 2025.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition