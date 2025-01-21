+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh sportsmen win Mary Peters Awards
SUCCESS… Enniskillen angler James O’Doherty receives a special award from Mary Peters.

Fermanagh sportsmen win Mary Peters Awards

Posted: 10:21 am January 21, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE sporting achievements of two of the county’s top sportsmen were recently celebrated at a special ceremony in Belfast where they received funding support from the Mary Peters Trust.

The Mary Peters Trust, which was set up following the athletes victory at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, is the leading sporting charity which provides financial support to athletes in the North.

Local angler James O’Doherty was one of two local sportsmen honoured at the Belfast event.

It has been a special year for the Enniskillen man who was part of the Ireland team who won the prestigious Feeder Fishing World Championship for Nations in Spain, back in May.

Mr O’Doherty played a key role in the Ireland team, who went a step further than the silver medal they picked up at the Feeder Fishing World Championship for Nations event back in 2014.

Enniskillen runner Frank Buchanan was also recently recognised by the Mary Peters Trust.

Mr Buchanan, who came second in the local ‘Spooktacular’ run, was selected to represent Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago earlier this year.

