Fermanagh schools to close due to Storm Éowyn

ALL schools in Fermanagh have been advised to close tomorrow (Friday) due to Storm Éowyn.

Northern Ireland Education Minister, Paul Givan, confirmed the news in a statement.

“A red weather warning has been issued for Storm Éowyn and the Education Authority has advised that all schools should close tomorrow,” Mr Givan said,

“I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services.

“The decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff.

“Schools should put plans in place today for remote learning so that pupils can study at home.”

The Met Office has confirmed that a red weather warning will take effect from 7am to 2pm tomorrow, as Storm Éowyn is expected to hit the island.

The fifth named storm of the winter is expected to hit hard, with winds and gusts peaking between 80 and 90mph.

Fermanagh residents are being advised to stay at home as flying debris and fallen trees could result in a danger to life. Power cuts are also expected.

