Fermanagh residents have concerns about Royal Mail

COMPLAINTS… Fermanagh residents have expressed serious concerns over the falling Royal Mail service.

A LOCAL MLA has said she fears that the ongoing controversy at Royal Mail will have “serious repercussions” for constituents after a resident reported a major delay in receiving hospital letters.

Royal Mail has been in the headlines recently after reports that the management in Enniskillen informed employees it was scrapping overtime, a decision it would later backtrack on.

A Belcoo resident recently told the ‘Herald that after his postman was off for a week’s holidays, he returned with a full five-days of postal deliveries, which had not been delivered in his absence.

Among the mail was two hospital letters, one with an appointment date for Saturday. The delay in delivery left the resident with little time to arrange transport to the clinic meeting in Belfast.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA, Jemma Dolan, pictured right, raised the issues surrounding Royal Mail in Stormont, saying she’s been contacted by constituents with ‘deep concerns’ around the service.

“These [overtime] decision will have serious repercussions for my constituents across Fermanagh, particularly in more rural communities,” Ms Dolan said.

“These cuts threaten the reliability of postal deliveries with delays already being felt by families, businesses and the most vulnerable in our society.

“Many depend on the timely delivery of essential items such as medical appointments and social welfare correspondence. For elderly and those living in isolated areas, post is a critical lifeline.”

People across the county who have experienced mail delays have hit out at Royal Mail recently.

Royal Mail denied that it was cutting the overtime service for local workers, with the Fermanagh MLA calling on the leading postal service to remain committed to its “universal obligation service”.

“Rural communities like those across Fermanagh already face challenges due to limited infrastructure and services,” said Ms Dolan.

“Cutting overtime for hardworking postal staff will only exacerbate these inequalities, potentially leaving my constituents at an unfair disadvantage, compared to those in urban areas.

This is not just an issue of efficiency, it’s an issue of fairness. Royal Mail has a universal obligation service and it has a duty to the service, regardless of the location.”

A local postman recently revealed that they’re facing significant challenges to cope with demand.

“The place [Enniskillen office] is in disarray. That’s the best way to describe it,” they said.

“There’s packets and parcels coming back in with people unable to finish their duties.

“If there was work-to-rule, the amount of stuff that’s going to be coming back would be massive.”

