Fermanagh priest honoured by Pope Francis

LEADING THE WAY… Monsignor Enda Murphy has been honoured by Pope Francis.

A LOCAL priest who is known for his “exceptional work” has been appointed as a Domestic Chaplain to His Holiness by Pope Francis as he continues to work in a prestigious role in Rome.

The title of Domestic Chaplain to His Holiness was recently bestowed on Derrylin priest Enda Murphy, who will now be known as Monsignor. He’ll be ministering at the Papal Household.

Monsignor Murphy was ordained in 2001. He worked as the Director of Pastoral Development and Adult Faith Development for the Diocese of Kilmore where he was highly regarded.

He was later appointed as Capo Officio of the Second Office in the Congregation of Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments in 2021, having spent seven years in Rome.

Knockninny Parish expressed their ‘heartiest congratulations’ to the priest following the news.

“This honour is in recognition of his exceptional work in the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments as Capo Ufficio,” the post read.

“It’s not simply because of his excellent work in the field of liturgy and administration, relating well with bishops and episcopal conferences, religious conferences but also in his role of dealing effectively and in a fraternal manner with others for whom he is responsible in his work.

“It is clearly a sign of Pope Francis’ esteem for Enda,” the post added.

