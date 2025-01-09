Fermanagh pays tribute to GAA referee John Murphy

THE FINAL JOURNEY… Derrygonnelly Harps GFC and the Fermanagh GAA referees formed a guard of honour as the remains of the late John Murphy were brought to St Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly, on Saturday morning. Picture: Tim Flaherty

THE Derrygonnelly and Fermanagh community has united in grief following the death of well-known GAA referee and father-of-three, John Murphy, who passed away on New Year’s Eve after a battle with cancer.

Formerly of Rosnarick Close in Derrygonnelly and more recently of Rossview in Lisnaskea, Mr. Murphy died in the Palliative Care Unit in Omagh. His passing came just three days after celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife, Aine.

During his Requiem Mass, celebrant Fr Cathal Deery acknowledged the deep sense of loss felt by Mr Murphy’s family and friends.

“Many of you and many others have paid tribute since news emerged of John’s passing when we were just turning over from last year to this one,” Fr Deery said.

“John and Aine made their marriage vows in Holy Cross Church in Lisnaskea on December 28, 2023, but sadly his serious illness cut short your time together.

“His death at 41 leaves his wife, his parents, his children and wider family circle clearly bereft.”

Mr Murphy worked in the construction industry and shared a passion for farming, often helping his father, Sean, on the family farm.

A dedicated member of Derrygonnelly Harps GFC, Mr Murphy was a former player, coach, referee, volunteer, and supporter. He was described by the club as ‘a brilliant Harps man’.

“We are just so sorry for John, one of our best-liked and most popular members, a brilliant Harps man in so many different ways,” the club tribute read.

“We knew this day was coming, but that does not make it any less difficult and it’s just pure sadness that we feel.

“But instead of being sad, we should be glad for the things we got to do with John. We were lucky we had him.”

Tributes also poured in from the wider GAA community.

Fermanagh GAA acknowledged Mr Murphy’s contribution to the sport, particularly his role as a referee.

“John had refereed for many years, representing his club Derrygonnelly Harps, and he was well respected throughout the county,” a statement read. “Although he continued to battle his illness, he officiated at games and will be sadly missed.”

Guards of honour were formed at Mr. Murphy’s Requiem Mass by Derrygonnelly Harps GFC, Fermanagh GAA, Fermanagh LGFA, and Lisnaskea Emmetts GAA club.

Mr Murphy is survived by his wife Aine, son Ben, daughters Hannah and Sophia, parents Sean and Annette, brother Patrick (Mary), and sister Janette (Jude).

Following his Requiem Mass at St Patrick’s Church on Saturday, he was cremated at Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan.

