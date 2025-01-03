Fermanagh pays tribute to award-winning actress

The late Rachel O’Connor performing in an All-Ireland award-winning production of ‘All My Sons’. Photo: Karen Skelly/World Photography

THE Fermanagh drama community has been plunged into sadness following the death of award-winning actress Rachel O’Connor, who passed away after a battle with cancer.

Originally from Brollagh Road in Belleek, Rachel, a mother-of-three aged 61-years-old, died on Sunday in the Palliative Care Unit in Omagh Hospital.

She was widely regarded as one of the county’s renowned stage performers, earning acclaim through her work with several local drama societies.

Her death comes at a time of great sadness for the extended O’Connor family.

Rachel’s father-in-law John O’Connor, passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, just a few days ago.

John Travers, chairman of Ballyshannon Drama Society, paid a heartfelt tribute to Ms O’Connor.

“Rachel went to ten festivals and won ‘Best Actress’ in nine of them. She has been involved in every Ballyshannon production for nearly 20 years,” he said.

“Despite her many accolades, she was never a diva. Rachel was always attending drama workshops and summer schools to continue learning.”

