Fermanagh mourns death of ‘fearless’ GAA player

AN outpouring of grief has been expressed throughout Fermanagh following the death of much-loved Stephen McCarthy, who passed away following a battle with illness.

Mr McCarthy passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital on Tuesday.

Mr McCarthy was a respected GAA player for Teemore Shamrocks who represented his club with distinction at underage and adult grade.

“Our club is in shock and mourning at the passing of Stephen McCarthy, who proudly represented the club at both youth and adult level,” a Teemore Shamrocks statement read.

“Stephen most recently played for the club in the 2023 season, lining out for the Shamrocks in the Reserve League and Championship.

“A fearless competitor, tough as nails and always willing to put his body on the line, Stephen was a true Teemore man who loved getting stuck in.”

Tributes have been paid across the Fermanagh GAA community to Mr McCarthy.

He is survived by his brothers Fionan and Ryan and his sister Colleen. He is predeceased by his father Darren.

Mr McCarthy’s Requiem Mass will take place at St Mary’s Church, Teemore, tomorrow (Friday), with interment in the adjoining cemetery.