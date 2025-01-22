Fermanagh man avoids jail following car crash

A BELLEEK man has been given a suspended sentence after crashing a stolen car.

On Monday, at Enniskillen Magistrates Court, 44-year-old Thomas Byrne of Main Street, Belleek, was sentenced for the driving offences.

The court was told that on December 23 a 999 call was made to report a stolen vehicle. The reporting party said that a Dacia Sandera, belonging to her mother, had been taken from the address.

Shortly after the call, a second report was received of a collision, involving the Dacia, on the Lattone Road had occurred.

Police located Byrne at his home address on top of a bin attempting to get in to his property.

The defendant was arrested and whilst on route to the hospital he told police had no licence or insurance. He further told police that he had problems with alcohol and ‘wasn’t in the right state of mind’.

When interviewed Bynre admitted to taking the vehicle without authority.

Defence counsel Ciaran Roddy said that it was an ‘ill thought out escapade’.

Mr Roddy explained that Bynre had suffered a number of unfortunate events in his life and had turned to alcohol ‘in despair’ after months of sobriety.

However Mr Roddy said that Byrne was ‘remorseful’ at interview and entered a guilty plea at an early stage.

District judge Alanna McSorley gave credit for his plea and sentenced Byrne to four months in custody, suspended for 12 months, alongside an 18 month driving disqualification.

