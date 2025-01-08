Fermanagh healthcare staff under ‘relentless pressure’

By Niamh McGovern

AS flu cases continue to rise across Fermanagh, healthcare staff are preparing for another challenging period.

At South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), staff have resumed wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) to safeguard themselves against infections as they work to manage the high volume of patients.

Andy McKane, a long-time NHS worker and chair of Unison for Fermanagh and Omagh, described the situation as a ‘pressure cooker ready to blow’.

He stated, “The South West Acute Hospital is extremely busy with this outbreak of flu. It’s almost as if we’re back to Covid times again, with patients filling corridors and lying on trolleys needing care.”

Although Mr McKane acknowledged that staff are coping, he called for significant reform in the healthcare system.

“The pressure on healthcare staff is relentless,” he said. “This situation is a result of years of under-investment and short-sightedness. Service demand is rising, but the system hasn’t adapted to meet those needs.”

He also expressed concern over the lack of staffing in many wards, warning that even minor issues could lead to a crisis. “Many wards are operating with skeleton staff, and this has been going on year after year. They talk about winter pressures, but it seems the pressure is year-round now.”

One major issue is delayed discharges, with more than 500 patients in Northern Ireland unable to leave hospitals on Sunday night despite being medically fit. “There are patients at SWAH who could be discharged but aren’t because there is no care package available for them in the community,” Mr McKane explained. “Addressing the delayed discharge issue could significantly relieve pressure on hospital beds.”

Mr McKane also cited factors such as low pay, limited staff, and increasing pressures as contributing to the strain on the healthcare system. “All these factors together create a volatile situation,” he added. “The system is like a pressure cooker, and the more pressure that’s added, the more likely it is to blow.”

