Fermanagh greengrocer fears for the future

ANGER… John Gallagher from ‘Gillens Greengrocers’ in Enniskillen has slammed supermarkets for cutting the prices on their fruit and vegetables.

A LOCAL greengrocer has said it’s “absolutely scandalous” that supermarkets are selling bags of fresh vegetables for around 10 and 20 pence as fears grow over the future of the high street.

John Gallagher took over ‘Gillens’ Greengrocers’ in Church Street in Enniskillen in 2013 but like all greengrocers across the North, he’s concerned for their future due to supermarket prices.

Leading supermarkets across the UK slashed the price of their vegetables, with the cost reducing every few hours on Christmas Eve, as shoppers dashed around to get their final essentials.

Some retailers in Enniskillen were selling a bag of carrots for as cheap as 8p and John Gallagher from ‘Gillens’ Greengrocers’ said it’s impossible for local shops to compete with supermarkets.

“It was busy and the reason was simply because the supermarkets ran out of supply,” he said.

“It’s absolutely scandalous to be selling stuff so cheap. They’re selling bags at 8p and 9p.”

“What they’re doing, it’s known as the loss leader. It’s simply to get the customer through the door and then they go on and buy something else when they’re doing that.

“It’s not fair on the farmers either. If Asda go to you and say they’re going to give £1 million for carrots, you’re not going to say no, even if you could get better. It’s not fair on anybody.”

While Mr Gallagher says he ‘hopes for the best’, there’s a wave of uncertainty on the high street.

Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, John McClaughry, pledged to support local businesses as they aim to cope and survive amidst the cost of living crisis.

“It seems across the board, retail is suffering since Covid with online shopping and it’s trying to keep those businesses competitive and thriving and how you engage with them is very important.”

