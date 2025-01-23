Fermanagh firm receives multi-million investment

A FERMANAGH-BASED manufacturer has said it’s “proud to be at the forefront” of the production industry after it agreed a multi-million pound funding package to boost its development.

RE-KKUR, which is located at Lisnaskea Business Unit, has revealed that it’s the beneficiary of a £3.75 million investment from Whiterock and the Investment Fund for Northern Ireland.

The Lisnaskea-based business is one of the leading firms in plaster bead making in the UK, reportedly producing almost 10 million metres of produce a year, with 35 people employed locally.

Managing Director at RE-KKUR, Vincent McCoy, has welcomed the investment.

“The demand for homegrown, sustainable products within the construction industry is growing and RE-KKUR is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation,” Mr McCoy said.

“The investment from Whiterock enables us to grow our production capabilities, helping to create more jobs and develop an export market from our base in Fermanagh.”

The Lisnaskea company has major plans for development, following its latest investment.

RE-KKUR is planning to produce an excess of 25 million meters of plastic building products per year, while also increasing recyclate production to over 5,000 tonnes annually.

Whiterock were in-charge of overseeing the funding investment for RE-KKUR. Investment Director at the firm, Chris Trotter, said they’re ‘pleased’ to be able to support the local firm.

“We are pleased to be further investing in RE-KKUR as they meet increasing market demand for eco-friendly construction products,” said Mr Trotter.

“Whiterock look forward to helping the team reach their next milestones by increasing production and supporting their product development pipeline.”

