Fermanagh farmers urged to act against BVD threats

LOCAL farmers are being urged to take precautions against a ‘serious and highly contagious disease’ that poses a growing threat to the agricultural industry.

As winter sets in, farmers are being advised to remain vigilant around their cattle, with concerns rising over an increase in Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) cases locally.

Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir expressed his concern over the BVD threat.

“BVD is a serious and highly contagious disease of cattle that affects their productivity and compromises their welfare,” Minister Muir explained.

“Since the introduction of the compulsory eradication scheme in 2016, significant progress has been made in reducing the incidence of the disease,” he continued. “However, I am aware that more needs to be done to completely eradicate it, and I have been listening to industry representatives who have been engaging extensively with my Department to determine our next steps.”

In response, the Department for Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs is set to introduce new measures in the New Year aimed at reducing the impact of BVD in Northern Ireland.

“I am pleased to announce new measures that will assist us in further addressing BVD,” Mr Muir said. “It is expected that only a small number of herd keepers will be affected by these measures. However, restrictions can be avoided if herd keepers act now to comply with legal requirements and ensure all animals are promptly tested for BVD.”

The minister highlighted the importance of quick action: “If a positive case is detected, the impact of herd restrictions can be minimised if farmers quickly isolate and either remove the animal or arrange for a re-test. This will not only reduce the risk of spreading BVD to the rest of the herd, but it will also shorten the time restrictions are in place.”

