Fermanagh farmers on ‘high alert’ of Foot and Mouth

FERMAMAGH farmers are high on alert after an outbreak of Foot and Mouth was discovered in Germany, with the North’s agriculture sector in a “different position” from the rest of the UK.

Foot and Mouth is a serious contagious virus that can affect a number of livestock including cattle, sheep and pigs. The last reported case of the disease in the North was back in 2001.

Following a reported outbreak in Germany, the UK Government has imposed strict controls on the movement of livestock from the area, but fears are rising that the North will not be included.

Advertisement

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs is now on high alert.

“I raised the issue of Northern Ireland not being covered by the UK ban on livestock from Germany to protect UK farmers and the economy from Foot and Mouth,” farmer, Tom Elliott, said.

Following a meeting in the House of Lords, the Ballinamallard man called on greater local help.

“The Minister [Sue Hayman] said that the EU had imposed their own restrictions on goods movement from Germany which included NI,” said Mr Elliott in a statement.

“They were restricted to movement from the immediate region where the disease was found, as opposed to GB ban for all of Germany.

“This continues to demonstrate the different position NI finds itself in compared to the UK. We emphasised the severe difficulties for Northern Ireland in general from such arrangements.”

The Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister, Andrew Muir, has also stressed his fears over the “significant” outbreak of Foot and Mouth in Germany, encouraging local farmers to be vigilant.

Advertisement

“The emergence of Foot and Mouth Disease in Germany is of significant concern,” he said.

“[It’s concerning] not only for our livestock owners but also for the agricultural sector across the UK, Republic of Ireland and the EU. It’s crucial we take proactive steps to protect our livestock.”

Mr Muir said he’s committed to doing his bit to stop the spread of Foot and Mouth Disease.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of responsible sourcing to protect our livestock from any disease incursion,” the Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister said.

“I am reminding all keepers of the need for high levels of biosecurity and to remain alert and report any unusual symptoms promptly to a veterinarian or my Department.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition