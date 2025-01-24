Fermanagh farmer devastated after sheep killed

A LOCAL sheep farmer was left devastated after one of his animals suffered an “excruciating death” following a fatal dog attack, which highlights the serious dangers facing rural Fermanagh farmers.

John Hazlett has been rearing sheep on his farm in Belleek for almost 20-years and he lost his first animal to a dog attack on Sunday night, which left him and his family shaken and shocked.

“My sheep are like my children, I’ve reared them from they were lambs. To know one of them had an excruciating death is so upsetting for me and my family,” Mr Hazlett told the ‘Herald.

His sheep was attacked by neighbouring dogs, with the owner of the animals taking responsibility.

Mr Hazlett contacted the dog warden, who said his powers are limited due to budget restraints.

“The dog warden couldn’t come out to me. He couldn’t come out due to budget cuts, but it’s the system’s fault. He should have been able to come out and euthanize them,” he said.

“The Police, the dog warden and the owners of the dogs are involved. They decided the dogs are going away for a week until the pens are fixed. They’re not going to be euthanized.

“I hold no ill-will against my neighbour. They’re agreeing to pay compensation which is decent, but even if they do rehome them, they’re still a danger to other farmers and animals.”

The Belleek farmer said that his animals and family have been shocked by the incident.

“It’s not the compensation that I’m worried about,” said Mr Hazlett.

“It’s the trauma and fear of it happening again that worries me. I’ve been working hard to develop my sheep and I have had sheep from seven years of age. I really hope this is the last.”

While he reports that the rest of his 60-plus sheep are in good form, the farmer is worried about the upcoming lambing season, saying ‘my fear is of them now aborting lambs’.

A number of dog attacks on sheep have been reported in Fermanagh in recent weeks. Local councillor, Anthony Feely, has called on dog owners to be responsible with their animals.

“Farmers need to be extra cautious with their ewes and lambs at this time of year,” he said.

“It’s awful to hear about the terrible attacks in Fermanagh. It’s incredibly stressful for the owners, and sadly, if a sheep is attacked and doesn’t die, it often won’t thrive again.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council said that, due to it being ‘a live case’, they would not comment.