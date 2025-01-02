Fermanagh cyclists raise £11,500 for local charities

​​​​​​​Marty Gallogley, Columba Gallen, Raymond McFarland, Marty Monaghan, Dessie Noble, Sean Donnelly, Donal Gormley, Marty McGrath, Justin Maguire and Stephen McElrone cycled the length of Ireland for three local charities.

TEN Ederney men have cycled the length of Ireland, raising thousands of pounds for three local charities.

Marty Gallogley, Columba Gallen, Raymond McFarland, Marty Monaghan, Dessie Noble, Sean Donnelly, Donal Gormley, Marty McGrath, Justin Maguire, and Stephen McElrone braved the elements for the remarkable journey from Mizen Head in Cork to Malin Head in Donegal.

Supported by Kevin McLaughlin in the crew van, who kept them (mostly) on the right path, the cyclists began with a short warm-up ride from Mizen Head to Bantry before pushing on to Limerick on day one.

Not content with simply traveling south to north, the group added a detour west to Westport on day two before heading through Sligo to Ederney, where friends and family greeted them with cheers. On the final leg, they cycled through Derry and the rain to complete their challenge at Malin Head.

The cyclists raised an impressive £3,500 for South West Acute Hospital’s Paediatric Diabetes Services and another £3,500 for St Patrick’s Missionary Society – supporting work in Africa and South America in memory of Fr Sean McGrath.

Raymond McFarland also raised £4,500 for The 12th Lion Project, which is building a school for children in Western Equatoria.

The group expressed heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported them in preparing for the ride, cheered them along the way, and donated to these worthy causes.

