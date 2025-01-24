Fermanagh club miss out on major financial boost

THE chairman of Ballinamallard United has said the club is being “frozen out” when it comes to money after they missed out on significant financial investment from governing body UEFA.

UEFA recently confirmed the launch of its solidarity payment scheme, with the aim of supporting smaller nations who are not in local action on a specific night due to European club action.

Ballinamallard United is set to miss out on the money though as only clubs competing in the NIFL Premiership will receive the funding, to the frustration of club chairman, Tom Elliott.

“The funding could be shared but all top flight clubs voted against sharing that money out,” the club chairman and local peer told the ‘Belfast Telegraph’.

“They have their own views on this matter, but I feel the money is about youth development and no one can tell me we haven’t as good a youth set up as you will find at many Premiership clubs.

“Championship clubs have been frozen out and that is disappointing from our perspective.”

It’s not the first time that Ballinamallard United have missed out on significant financial support.

Earlier this year, Stormont confirmed that £36.2 million in government funding was available for Irish League football clubs but the Ferney Park club was unable to avail of the support scheme.

“There is a bit of history to all this, but the bottom line is that this £36.2 million in funding doesn’t include Ballinamallard,” Mr Elliott told the Herald previously.

“We were not selected for this first business plan development phase so it means we won’t get any of the Sub-Regional money that now follows on from it.

“It’s frustrating because it means that the clubs who got this business plan funding are a step ahead of everyone else.”

