Fears Fermanagh will suffer from tourism changes

THE Stormont Executive has unveiled a multi-million pound action-plan in a bid to increase tourism in the North but fears are high among locals that Fermanagh will be left behind yet again.

The future of local tourism is already on a knife-edge after the Council has reportedly floated the idea of ceasing Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism and bringing the promotional service in-house.

In a further blow for business owners, a Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme has been implemented in the UK with concerns rising that the requirements might put people off travelling.

Stormont’s Economy Minister, Conor Murphy, has been calling on the UK Government to omit the North from the ETA scheme, while also unveiling a multi-million pound plan to boost tourism.

Part of his proposal is to try and get the hugely successful tourism body Fáilte Ireland to expand its portfolio to include the North. Local tourism lights have been calling for this for a long time.

“If it happens, we would be just delighted,” said Noelle McAloon, manager at Enniskillen BID.,

“The ‘Wild Atlantic Wa’y has been the envy of many tourist organisations and place organisations for years. At our recent board meeting, we discussed how we could try and be a part of it.

“We’ve been discussing attracting coach tours. They follow the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ route and they’re a part of that. There’s so many businesses that could benefit from that.

“With the ‘Wild Atlantic Way’ being associated with Enniskillen, so many different types of businesses would benefit. If we can be a part of it, it will only mean good things.”

Whether Fermanagh will fall under Fáilte Ireland’s remit remains unclear, but local representatives and business owners have blasted the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme.

“The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme will harm tourism in the north and damage our flourishing all-island economy,” local MLA, Jemma Dolan, told the ‘Herald.

“With non-European travellers now requiring one of these when entering the north from today, I am calling on the British government to at least provide exemptions for tourists impacted by this.

“Around 70-per-cent of tourists in the North arrive in Ireland via Dublin, and this scheme threatens over £200 million of revenue which our local economy enjoys from these visitors.”

While Fermanagh is renowned for its strong tourism background and offerings, local business owners, including hotelier Terry McCartney, lamented a difficult year for the industry.

“We got a good bit of corporate business, but the leisure business fell away,” Mr McCartney said.

“I would be more pessimistic. I think the rises in wages and National Insurance will put the squeeze on rates for us and we’d be concerned about the promotion of Fermanagh.”

The Northern Ireland Executive has said it wants to generate more than £2 billion in money for the local tourism industry, which would come via overnight stays, by 2035.

