Farmer condemns ‘cruel’ attacks on sheep in Fermanagh

A LOCAL farmer has condemned recent dog attacks on sheep, calling it ‘cruel to see animals suffering’ after several ewes and lambs were injured or killed in separate incidents in Garrison and Tempo.

Sheep farmers in Fermanagh are on high alert following the attacks, which have resulted in ewes being killed and several lambs suffering serious injuries. The rise in dog attacks on sheep comes at a challenging time for the farming industry, which had been buoyed by recent increases in sheep prices.

“Farmers need to be extra cautious with their ewes and lambs at this time of year,” said local farmer and councillor Anthony Feely. “It’s awful to hear about the terrible attacks in Garrison and Tempo. It’s incredibly stressful for the owners, and sadly, if a sheep is attacked and doesn’t die, it often won’t thrive again.”

Cllr Feely, pictured below, urged dog owners to take responsibility for their pets.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union recently revealed that dog attacks on livestock, including sheep, doubled in 2023 in Northern Ireland, coinciding with an increase in owners allowing their dogs off leads.

William Irvine, president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, expressed concern over the rise in attacks. “It is horrifying to see that dog attacks in Northern Ireland doubled last year,” he said. “Behind every statistic is a farm family that has experienced immense trauma and financial loss due to an attack that could have been prevented.”

Mr Irvine urged dog owners to act responsibly in the countryside by keeping their dogs on leads, not just for the protection of livestock, but for the safety of the animals themselves.

