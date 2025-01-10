+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeGAAEverything you need to know about the new GAA rules
Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly took charge of the Ulster side for the Interprovincial Series trialling the new rules at Croke Park last October.

Everything you need to know about the new GAA rules

Posted: 10:53 am January 10, 2025

When the ball is thrown in for Armagh’s All-Ireland rematch with Galway later this month, the NFL’s first game, it marks a new beginning for the game of Gaelic football.

The host of recommendations Jim Gavin’s Football Review Committee were taken to the congress table and passed in one go.

On the face of it, there is much to be celebrated. Not all of the game needed changed. Since the rules were rolled out, we have had some excellent games but there are others not as easy on the eye.

The are two major concerns. Have we invested too much change without basing the findings on competitive games.

That’s why this season is going to be one big trial.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

 

