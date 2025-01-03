Enniskillen BID makes ‘positive progress’ in 2024

GOOD VIBES… Manager of Enniskillen BID, Noelle McAloon, is optimistic for the future of the town in 2025.

THE manager of Enniskillen Business Improvement District (BID) has hailed local shop owners and businesses for their commitment and creativity after tens of thousands of people visited the county town in 2024

Despite the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, businesses in the high street have navigated economic challenges and continued to expand, develop, and grow.

History was made in the town when Enniskillen hosted its first Pride parade. After an action-packed St Patrick’s Day and Halloween event, Noelle McAloon is positive about the new year ahead.

“If you look for positivity, there is a lot of it in Enniskillen and I think it’s a great town,” she said. “I know the work we’re doing is improving it and we get told that a lot by businesses.”

Enniskillen BID launched its gift card in 2017, becoming the first town in the North to introduce a Mastercard-backed card to encourage local spending.

Earlier this year, the initiative reached £1 million in sales – a major boost to the town.

“We are over the moon with it. Over 25,000 Enniskillen Gift Cards are in circulation, a million pounds in sales, and every single penny has been spent in our high street,” Ms McAloon said.

“While we acknowledge that the struggles will be there for the high street, we think that Enniskillen is really keeping its head above water because of things like the gift card.”

Enniskillen also made history in September when the county’s first Pride parade took place.

The Dromore woman feels it’s important that the town is viewed as an inclusive place for all.

“Being involved in the first Fermanagh Pride was a highlight for me personally,” she said.

“To improve a district, you have to make sure that it’s a town and area where everyone feels welcome and accepted. Having that in September was phenomenal.

“Anything that fills our town centre with colour, we’re so delighted to be behind.”

Enniskillen BID was also at the forefront of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, which saw hundreds of families throng through the town centre for the annual parade.

“It was the biggest parade that we’ve seen in Enniskillen. While we can take no credit from the amazing work of the volunteer group, we’re so proud that we are one of the sponsors,” she said.

“I think our involvement has elevated the business contribution and I know that the committee would say that the business support is invaluable.”

Halloween fireworks returned to the skies back in October after a five-year absence, thanks to financial support from local firm Encirc and the team at Enniskillen BID.

“Hundreds of families enjoyed activities during the week and we’re estimating up to 10,000 people enjoyed the fireworks from different vantage points across the town.

“The economic benefits of that are phenomenal.”

With the much-anticipated Lakeland Retail Park in the final stages of completion, Enniskillen BID feels there’s a lot for businesses to look forward to in 2025.

“Each year we are getting busier because people are recognising that we are working hard, are getting things done, and we are delivering,” concluded Ms McAloon.

