Dog poo a messy business for walkers in Fermanagh

BIN IT… Bags of dog poo have been thrown away in Lough Navar, Derrygonnelly.

DOG walkers could be fined up to £200 following a noticeable rise in dog fouling on local streets.

Walkers have expressed anger after encountering numerous patches of dog excrement left uncollected by owners on Enniskillen streets.

“The town centre has been spruced up and made to look attractive, but this makes the place look like an eyesore,” a Fermanagh shopper said.

“It’s not like there aren’t other walks you can do with your dog around the town where it won’t be as obvious. Some dog owners couldn’t care less.”

It’s not just Enniskillen’s streets that are affected. A walker in Derrygonnelly recently discovered bags of dog waste dumped in the grass, calling it a “disrespect” to the local area.

“How can anyone say they love the countryside and at the same time show disrespect to an area of natural beauty and to other walkers by leaving dog mess?” the angry resident said.

Another resident added, “It’s not enough to pick up after your dog. You also need to bin it and not leave it at the side of the path.”

Dog owners who fail to clean up after their pets could face fines ranging from £50 to £200. Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has the authority to penalise offenders, including those whose dogs foul while straying.

Currently, there is an £80 fine for dog fouling, which is reduced to £50 if paid within 10 working days, in line with legislative guidelines.

