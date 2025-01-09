Defending champions St Aidan’s get opening round win

Shay McManus looks to get his kick away as Louie Lunney attempts to block.

Defending McEvoy Cup champions St Aidan’s got the defence of their title off to a winning start at a cold and crisp Patrick McManus Park in Kinawley on Tuesday (yesterday) afternoon.

St Aidan’s dominated the first half and led 2-10 to 1-2, but the Lisnaskea schoolboys got right back into the game in the second half thanks to two goals from Shea Hanna.

However, the 11-point cushion the Derrylin school had created in the first half was enough to ensure an opening-round victory.

