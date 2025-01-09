Defending champions St Aidan’s get opening round win

Defending McEvoy Cup champions St Aidan’s got the defence of their title off to a winning start at a cold and crisp Patrick McManus Park in Kinawley on Tuesday (yesterday) afternoon.
St Aidan’s dominated the first half and led 2-10 to 1-2, but the Lisnaskea schoolboys got right back into the game in the second half thanks to two goals from Shea Hanna.
However, the 11-point cushion the Derrylin school had created in the first half was enough to ensure an opening-round victory.
Posted: 10:31 am January 9, 2025