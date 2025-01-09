+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Defending champions St Aidan's get opening round win
Shay McManus looks to get his kick away as Louie Lunney attempts to block.

Defending champions St Aidan’s get opening round win

Posted: 10:31 am January 9, 2025

Defending McEvoy Cup champions St Aidan’s got the defence of their title off to a winning start at a cold and crisp Patrick McManus Park in Kinawley on Tuesday (yesterday) afternoon.

St Aidan’s dominated the first half and led 2-10 to 1-2, but the Lisnaskea schoolboys got right back into the game in the second half thanks to two goals from Shea Hanna.

However, the 11-point cushion the Derrylin school had created in the first half was enough to ensure an opening-round victory.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Posted: 10:31 am January 9, 2025
