County mourns death of Fermanagh referee John Murphy

County mourns death of Fermanagh referee John Murphy

Posted: 10:12 am January 1, 2025

THE Fermanagh community has been left deeply saddened following the death of well-known GAA referee and Derrygonnelly Harps clubman John Murphy.

John Murphy, a hugely respected member of the Derrygonnelly Harps GAA club, passed away on Tuesday evening following a battle with illness.

Tributes have poured in from across the county following news of Mr Murphy’s death.

“Last night and this morning, club members heard the so sad news that John Murphy had passed away after his illness, a cancer diagnosis typically bravely borne by him,” a statement from  Derrygonnelly Harps GFC read.
 
”We are just so sorry for John, one of our best liked and popular members, a brilliant Harps man in so many different ways. We knew this day was coming, but that does not make it any less difficult and just pure sad.
 
“Whatever about our sadness, we know the anguish and sense of loss for his wife Aine, his parents, his brother, his sister, his children and for his whole family is even keener. Everyone involved with the club extends their most heartfelt sympathies to them.”

A statement from Fermanagh LGFA read: “John was such a force of nature. Strong-willed & good hearted and humoured, determined and fiercely loyal to the core.”

Mr Murphy previously shared his experience with illness with the Fermanagh Herald in a bid to urge local men to be aware and take extra care around their health.

