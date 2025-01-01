County mourns death of Fermanagh referee John Murphy

THE Fermanagh community has been left deeply saddened following the death of well-known GAA referee and Derrygonnelly Harps clubman John Murphy.
John Murphy, a hugely respected member of the Derrygonnelly Harps GAA club, passed away on Tuesday evening following a battle with illness.
Tributes have poured in from across the county following news of Mr Murphy’s death.
A statement from Fermanagh LGFA read: “John was such a force of nature. Strong-willed & good hearted and humoured, determined and fiercely loyal to the core.”
Mr Murphy previously shared his experience with illness with the Fermanagh Herald in a bid to urge local men to be aware and take extra care around their health.
