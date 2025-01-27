Council pledges over £100k to tourism body

THE Council pledged £105,840 to support Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism in 2024/25 following major fears that the business promotion service could be ceased, it has been revealed.

A Freedom of Information requested showed that Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has matched its level of funding of £105,840 from 2023/24 for 2024/25, to help the organisation.

The ‘Herald recently reported that senior figures at the Council had indicated its intention to take control of Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism, as part of a proposed restructuring plan and strategy.

It has now been confirmed that the Council has agreed to support Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism for the remainder of the year, although the funding allocated has dropped significantly.

Figures released by the Council show that funding to the body has decreased by £11,760 over the past three years, when they allocated £117,600 to Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism in 2021/22.

Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism was set up in 1999 with the aim of promoting the county on the provincial stage. Over 200 businesses from the public and private sectors are members.

The Council remains defiant that it fully supports the growth of tourism in Fermanagh.

“We received correspondence from Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism in which a number of requests are made of the council,” a statement read.

“The correspondence will be considered by the Policy and Resources Committee.”

Local business owners have been left concerned by the reports that the Council are considering merging Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism, with fears over the promotion of business in the county.

“Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism plays a vital role in keeping the area visible to potential visitors,” a business owner told the ‘Herald.

“Unless we’re putting our name out there, it’s very difficult for people to think about coming to Fermanagh for a short break. The Council needs to ensure the tourism sector is fully supported.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007