Community spirit to the fore at Riverside

THE local residents and members of the Riverside Boat Owners Association recently took to the water to clean the shores of Lough Erne.

With litter pickers at the ready, members took out bicycles, lots of bottles and gathered a total of ten bags of rubbish which were later collected by the Council.

Event organiser Stephen Graham said there was a ‘great community spirit’ on the day.

“We try to maintain the shore every year, there is quite a lot of stuff to take out of he lake and round the sides of it,” said Stephen.

“There always is a great community spirit, we have done many things the last year, we have done a raft race, flotillas, pirate ships, its about entertaining the community and it is great down there, you get hundreds of people at the events.”

Rubbish affects lakes by polluting the water and harming the ecosystems that thrives within them.

When litter like plastics, bottles and food waste ends up in lakes, it can release harmful chemicals and toxins, which negatively impact fish and other aquatic life.

Stephen had 30 people turn out to help him collect rubbish all with a passion to keep the shore free of litter.

“We got in touch with the council and they gave us the litter pickers and the high-vis vests and arranged collection so it was a great community effort,” said Stephen.

“It is really about keeping the shore clean and we have plans to plant flowers throughout the year to make sure it looks well and then we do the community events, it has a lovely spirit and it is a nice community around here.”

