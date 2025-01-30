+44 (0)28 6632 2066
A brilliant Shane Hoy tackle stops Wallace H.S. just short of the line.

Clinical Wallace overpower the Royal in second half

Posted: 12:34 pm January 30, 2025

Enniskillen Royal Grammar School played out a brutally physical but equally entertaining Schools’ Cup last 16 encounter with Wallace High School on Saturday morning in the aftermath of storm Éowyn.

The eerily calm and dry conditions suited the home side with ERGS getting on the front foot immediately, forcing several errors from Wallace, one of the early favourites for the competition.

