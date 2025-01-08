Cat loses leg in Christmas Eve accident in Fermanagh

CONCERN… A local cat ‘Robin’ had to undergo a leg amputation on Christmas Eve following an accident.

A MAJOR fundraising campaign has been launched to support a cat in the county which had to undergo a leg amputation after it was the victim of a road accident on Christmas Eve.

Local pet owners and animal lovers united following a heartfelt social media appeal from ‘Lost Paws NI’ which shared the traumatic experience that ‘Robin’ underwent over the festive period.

“This poor wee man was left behind after his owners relocated. He thankfully was being fed by a local. Unfortunately he had gotten into an accident and needed medical treatment,” the post read.

“The fantastic team at Lisbellaw Veterinary Clinic assessed him and began treatment immediately.

“This sweet boy, who is now named Robin was suffering from a collapsed lung, a severely damaged back leg and various other ailments.

“Unfortunately due to the sheer amount of damage to his leg the only choice was amputation.”

Major concerns have been raised by local pet authorities that animals at risk of serious injuries and accidents, as the rate of pet abandonment after Christmas usually rises.

“Robin has had all of his vet work completed is now on route to his rescue space,” they said.

“Despite going through the wars over Christmas he hasn’t let it dampen his spirits. He’s still super affectionate and a sweet soul.”

