Carter shuts down claims he’s quitting music

COUNTRY star Nathan Carter said he’s “definitely not leaving music” after speculation that the Liverpudlian was considering turning his back on performing to focus on his business ventures.

It has been a busy time for the 34-year-old who launched his own fashion line ‘Carter Clothing’ as his latest business move, having already invested in a number of different projects and schemes.

Although he’s committed to a new tour of Ireland, there was speculation that Carter was contemplating giving up his music career, rumours that he was very quick to shut down.

“I’m definitely not leaving music. “I’ve new music coming out at the start of next year and I’m really excited about that,” the Bellanaleck resident told ‘RSVP Magazine’.

Carter has been snapped working with Guy Chambers, a renowned producer who has played a central role in the career of pop icon Robbie Williams, writing songs for the renowned artist.

The Liverpudlian reached out to Chambers in a bid to add a unique twist to his next album.

“It was quite daunting at first,” said Country music star, Carter.

“I was in his studio in London and I’ve never been anywhere like it. It was probably one of the poshest parts of London.

“After we sat down and got some ideas going, he got the guitar out and sat at the piano. Music eases all that worry and I became a lot more comfortable writing with him.”

Carter is currently in the midst of a major Irish tour. He’s set to headline two sold-out concerts at the Cork Opera House this weekend, on Friday (January 31) and Saturday (February 1).

