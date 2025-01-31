Caroline Diver: ‘Fermanagh people forgotten about’

A FERMANAGH woman who has been suffering in bed for three months and just had her appointment to see a consultant cancelled, has described her life as ‘a nightmare’.

57-year-old Caroline Diver had half her bowel removed three years ago by a consultant in Enniskillen, who has since left the Trust, but has recently suffered issues with her stoma bag.

And finally, after securing an appointment with a new consultant, which was scheduled for yesterday in Roe Valley Limavady – with a supportive stranger offering to transport her there and back – it was cancelled.

Caroline joins many in the county who feel ‘forgotten about’ as the removal of emergency general surgery in the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), potential downgrading of other services and the lack of investment in road infrastructure has bolstered the community to join a campaign to ‘Save Our SWAH’.

Speaking with the Fermanagh Herald, Caroline first captured the level of discomfort she faces daily: “I am in constant pain with this and I have been in bed for three months with it.

“My stoma is blocked the whole time and every-time I eat I’m further blocking it; I’m afraid of bursting the upper bowel trying to unblock it and it fills with water the whole time, I don’t know where this water is coming from.

“I’m afraid to eat anything, I’m afraid to close my eyes; If I had a dog like this I would get it put down,” admitted Caroline.

“My head is completely gone with this and it really is true what they say, you will just be left to die.”

According to Caroline, her bowel complications, which manifested as a result of diverticulitus, began three years ago.

“I rang the doctor and told them I was nearly falling over with pain and they sent me out more laxatives,” she explained.

“I collapsed in the bathroom that night and my bowel had busted.

“I hardly came through it I was in a coma for three days.”

At the moment, Caroline cannot get out of bed to care for her 40-year-old son, Barney, who has additional needs.

“I’m just lying in bed 24 hours a day and I know my son knows there’s something going on,” said Caroline.

“I’m not able to do anything, I have lost my self esteem, I have nothing.”

According to Caroline, she won’t know her next step until she meets with a consultant, but has yet to get a date for a re-scheduled appointment.

“It makes me feel awful because I am suffering more and more each day and I don’t seem to be able to get help off anybody at all,” said Caroline soberly.

Closing with sentiments which many in Fermanagh might relate to, Caroline added, “I think it’s just because I’m from Enniskillen, I’m forgotten about.

“It’s not just me, the whole lot has just been forgotten about and I think the people of Enniskillen do need to be thought of.

“This here is a serious thing that I have; if this busted now at home, where am I going to go?”

