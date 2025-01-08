Calls to remove Israeli flags in Enniskillen

CONTROVERSIAL… A number of Israel flags have been erected in the Chanterhill area of Enniskillen.

A LOCAL councillor has urged the police and Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to remove Israeli flags displayed around Enniskillen, claiming they are ‘contentious and cause division’ in the area.

Sinn Féin’s Dermot Browne raised concerns after several Israeli flags were erected in Chanterhill, Enniskillen.

“I seconded a proposal to write to DfI and the PSNI to request the removal of all Israeli flags illegally flying across Enniskillen and other towns,” Mr Browne said.

“It beggars belief that some people would want to be associated with the apartheid state of Israel.

“It simply is not acceptable to the vast majority of people to have these genocide flags waving in our faces every day.

“Most people want to live in peace and harmony and have good relations between communities. These flags are contentious and cause division,” added the Enniskillen councillor.

At a recent meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, fellow Enniskillen councillor Robert Irvine said that political representatives must be ‘unanimous in condemnation of all contentious flags’.

“Stormont should be legislating on this, but they can’t find agreement,” Cllr Irvine said.

“We have to be unanimous in condemning all flags that bring harm and hurt to both sides of the community rather than singling out one.”

Following the debate, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council voted in favour of contacting the police and Department for Infrastructure to request the removal of Israeli flags in the town.

