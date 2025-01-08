+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BREAKING: St Michael's College principal to stand down
CONFIRMED… St Michael’s College principal, Mark Henry, is to stand down from his position.

BREAKING: St Michael’s College principal to stand down

Posted: 8:40 pm January 8, 2025
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE principal of St Michael’s College in Enniskillen has informed his staff that he will be stepping down at the end of the school year.

Mark Henry, who took on the role of principal in 2016, will step down from his role in June.

Originally from Derry, Mr Henry joined the teaching staff at St Michael’s College in 1995.

The Business Studies teacher was then appointed vice-principal in 2007.

