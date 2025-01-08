BREAKING: St Michael’s College principal to stand down

CONFIRMED… St Michael’s College principal, Mark Henry, is to stand down from his position.

THE principal of St Michael’s College in Enniskillen has informed his staff that he will be stepping down at the end of the school year.

Mark Henry, who took on the role of principal in 2016, will step down from his role in June.

Originally from Derry, Mr Henry joined the teaching staff at St Michael’s College in 1995.

The Business Studies teacher was then appointed vice-principal in 2007.