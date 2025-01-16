+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportBoxer Owens living the high-performance life
Rhys Owens

Boxer Owens living the high-performance life

Posted: 10:35 am January 16, 2025
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

“Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen” is a famous Michael Jordan quote. It sprung to mind when speaking to Rhys Owens of Erne Boxing Club on Thursday afternoon last.

Here’s a lad, who by his own admission, almost threw in the towel on the sport he loved a few years ago but is now living his dream.

A few weeks ago, Owens was selected as part of the Irish Senior High Performance Squad . Last week, he completed his first full week in Dublin, training alongside double Olympic Champion Kellie Harrington and Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh, to name a few.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

McCartney takes gold ahead of World Championship swim Gold for ‘Boxer of the Tournament’ Malanaphy in Poland Skins into second-ever All-Ireland Junior Cup Final

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:35 am January 16, 2025
Top
Advertisement