Boxer Owens living the high-performance life

“Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen” is a famous Michael Jordan quote. It sprung to mind when speaking to Rhys Owens of Erne Boxing Club on Thursday afternoon last.

Here’s a lad, who by his own admission, almost threw in the towel on the sport he loved a few years ago but is now living his dream.

A few weeks ago, Owens was selected as part of the Irish Senior High Performance Squad . Last week, he completed his first full week in Dublin, training alongside double Olympic Champion Kellie Harrington and Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh, to name a few.

