Ballyconnell man charged with murder of his mother

A BALLYCONNELL man has been charged with the murder of his mother Annie Heyneman and the attempted murder of his father.
Danny Heyneman (31), of Kilnavart , appeared at Monaghan District Court this morning (Wednesday) where he was charged with the murder of Annie Heyneman.
He was also charged with the the attempted murder of Henk Heyneman, who was transferred to Cavan General Hospital for treatment for his injuries.
Mr Heyneman was remanded in custody at Cloverhill Prison. He will appear before Cavan District Court via videolink on Friday (January 17).
