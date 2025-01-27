Balcas’ pellets to heat government buildings

THE Northern Ireland Executive recently awarded Fermanagh-based Balcas a staggering £7.25 million contract for wood pellets in its bid to heat government buildings, it has been revealed.

It has been reported that the Department of Finance struck up a six-year agreement with Balcas, which would see the local company provide wood pellets for biomass burners up until 2030.

The wood pellets, produced by the Killadeas Road firm, will be used to heat government buildings at Stormont, as well as some colleges and universities, local hospitals and Police stations.

The agreement is a major boost to Balcas, which was set up back in 1962.

“The contract is demand driven,” a statement from the Department of Finance said.

“The increase in the estimated value of the contract reflects additional users and allows sufficient scope for any unforseen demand for wood pellets during the life of the contract.”

Between its factories in Enniskillen and Invergordon in Scotland, Balcas Timber Ltd processes around one million tonnes of logs and forestry residues per year.

The Enniskillen site processes around 600,000 tonne with 55 per-cent of the raw material coming from trees that have been harvested from forests across the border.

Employing almost 400 people, Balcas was bought over by Glennon Brothers, who hold sustainability and its commitment to reducing climate change at the heart of the business.

Balcas has gone from strength to strength since the Glennon Brothers takeover. They reported a pre-tax profit of £21.85 million in 2023, with a turnover of £137.2 million.

