Anglers lament possible cancellation of Classic

A LIVERPOOL angler who has been travelling to the county for 50 years to compete in the Fermanagh Fishing Classic said it’s “a sad day” that the event could be cancelled due to funding.

Major concerns have been raised that the popular fishing festival could be scrapped after the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs withdrew funding for staff overtime.

The Department’s Inland Fisheries section informed Fermanagh and Omagh District Council of their decision, prompting anger from anglers who make the trip to the county for the event.

“It’s a sad day that the event could be cancelled,” Liverpool anger, Chris Diamond, said.

“I’ve been travelling over to fish with friends for 50 years and spending up to five weeks a year there. Last year I spent eight day fishing in Fermanagh which was a fantastic week.”

The Fermanagh Fishing Classic brings a major increase in tourism to the town. It was reported by the Council that the event generates approximately £300,000 for the local business economy.

The overtime costs, which are putting the event in doubt, is believed to be in the region of £3,000.

The Liverpudlian said he would pay “an increased entrance fee” in order to take part in the event.

“On average about 150 plus travelling anglers take part and they have to buy a 14 day licence and permit to fish the Classic Fishing Festival, at £20 per angler from DAERA,” said Mr Diamond.

“If the Classic was cancelled, it could cost DAERA at least £3,000 in lost revenue which would have offset most of the overtime cost. I would pay an increased entrance fee, if it meant saving it.”

The fisherman recognises that many of his friends will miss travelling to Fermanagh for the event.

“Over the 50 years I’ve been going to Fermanagh, there has been nothing but of great support to visiting anglers,” Mr Diamond said.

The possible cancellation of the Fermanagh Classic Fishing Festival has been met with disappointment from local councillors, who said it “defies belief” that the event could be scrapped.

“It almost defies belief that an event of this size and importance is under threat because of a £3,000 bill,” local councillor, Sheamus Greene, said.

“Is this really what it has come to? It’s outrageous. I heard of a [Stormont] Minister going to America at a business class seat costing £5,500. We need to call this out and not accept it.”

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007