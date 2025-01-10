Aisling Centre offers lifeline for mental health

MENTAL health issues continue to affect people of all ages in Fermanagh, with over 100 individuals attending counselling sessions every week at the Aisling Centre in Enniskillen.

Founded in 1990 by the Enniskillen Convent of Mercy Sisters, the centre has become one of the leading support services in the North.

As it prepares to host its annual ‘Hope, Healing and Growth Day’ on Saturday, Aisling Centre director Aideen McGinley reflects on its growth over 35 years, highlighting how essential the service is today.

“When Sister Edel Bannon opened the doors, she didn’t know if anyone would cross the threshold, and it’s amazing to think that 30-odd years later we need the service more than ever,” said Aideen.

“The stigma around mental health is disappearing as it becomes a more prevalent issue, and we are adapting our services to meet the changing needs of our community.”

With the New Year often bringing feelings of loneliness and depression, Aideen recognises the importance of providing early support.

“We do over 110 counselling sessions a week, and we try to help people before their issues become problems,” she explained. “Self-care is key, and events like our ‘Hope, Healing and Growth Day’ aim to give people the boost they need to take care of themselves.”

Aideen added, “A New Year results in many people worrying about what is ahead for them. It’s important to get them into a positive state of mind and that helps us.”

The Aisling Centre’s annual ‘Hope, Healing and Growth Day’ at the South West College campus in Enniskillen this Saturday is a sell-out event, featuring speakers such as local figures Alan Currans, Shelley Cowan, and Adrian Dunbar.

The event will also be streamed online to reach a wider audience.

Aideen emphasised the power of hope, the theme of this year’s event, as speakers share personal stories of overcoming life’s hardest challenges.

“It’s important that people don’t lose hope and that’s our theme this year,” said Aideen

“Our speakers are giving their free time to tell amazing stories of how they faced the worst things possible in life, and what they’ve learned from these experiences.”

The centre offers confidential and private counselling for individuals of all ages, with counsellors addressing a wide range of mental health issues.

“The feedback we get from our clients is amazing,” said Aideen. “Over 90 per-cent of people who have had counselling say they feel better about the future.”

She continued, “People talk about post-traumatic stress, but we talk about post-traumatic growth, because there’s possibilities that out of trauma there can be growth.”

