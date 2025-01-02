A-Z of a memorable GAA season in Fermanagh

A – Aghadrumsee ended their long wait for championship glory this summer after they defeated Newtownbutler to get their hands on the Junior Football Championship title.

B – Belleek will remember 2024 for a long time after their senior men’s team ended their 42-year wait for the New York Cup, following a final replay victory over Enniskillen Gaels.

C – CJ McGourty made an impressive start to his career as Fermanagh ladies manager as he guided the Erne team to the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship title in Croke Park.

D – Devenish legend Peter Carty stepped down from his administration role with Ulster GAA after five years, but he’s vowed to continue in other capacities within the county committee structure.

E – Eimear Smyth was the star player for Fermanagh ladies in their All-Ireland Junior Championship title, finishing as the top scorer in Ireland, winning numerous awards and accolades.

F – Fermanagh men will look to bounce back up to Division Two in 2025 as they aim for a strong start to the Allianz National Football League.

G – Gaels across the county united in grief following the death of former Erne Gaels Belleek footballer Mark Lyons and former Devenish player Paul Coyle, as memories of their playing days were remembered.

H – Hopes of St Michael’s College making it through to the MacRory Cup quarter-final were dismantled after St Pat’s Armagh proved too strong in a hard-fought playoff match.

I – Irvinestown minors made no mistake in Fermanagh and secured a historic five-in-a-row of Minor Football Championship titles after another unbeaten campaign.

J – Joanne Doonan was named as ‘Ladies Player of the Year’ at the popular Teemore Shamrocks GAA All-Stars event which celebrated the best of local GAA in 2024.

K – Kinawley ladies continued their dominance of Fermanagh football by winning their seventh successive senior championship title, beating Derrygonnelly in an competitive encounter.

L – Lisnaskea made it back-to-back championship titles and will now step up to senior level next year, in a welcome return for one of the county’s most successful clubs.

M – Maguiresbridge dual star Luca McCusker represented Ireland as part of their Shinty tour. He was a standout player for Joe Baldwin’s charges as they won the Lory Meagher Cup.

N – Nobody knows how the new GAA season will go after a number of new rules have been introduced with players and managers scrambling to get to grips with the new-look game.

O – Ongoing development work is taking place at Fermanagh’s training facility at Lissan. The county also confirmed they’ve purchased land in Enniskillen for a new development.

P – Pat McTeggart retired as principal of St Aidan’s High School, Derrylin. He went out on a high after he helped coach the school to three Ulster Schools GAA titles in 2024 in a historic and memorable year and campaign.

Q – Questions were raised by Fermanagh manager Kieran Donnelly after the pre-season Dr McKenna Cup competition was axed in a big shake-up to the inter-county GAA calendar.

R – Ryan Bogue made a heartfelt and passionate speech on the steps of the Hogan Stand in Croke Park after he received the Lory Meagher Cup on behalf of Fermanagh hurlers.

S – Shannan McQuade captained Fermanagh ladies to the All-Ireland Junior Championship title and she also enjoyed success with her club Tempo in a magical season.

T – Tempo ladies were back to winning ways when they captured the Fermanagh Intermediate Football Championship title in style.

U – Ultán Kelm confirmed that he’ll be staying in Ireland after much speculation that he could be heading to Australia. He’ll be a welcome boost to Kieran Donnelly and Fermanagh this year.

V – Victory in the provincial series was hard to come by for Fermanagh teams this year. Winners of the 2025 competitions will be hoping for better luck in the Ulster Club Championship.

W – Wet and wintry weather had an impact on the GAA season this year with the Mannok Senior Football Championship Final postponed for a week atter inclement conditions.

X – X-Fermanagh manager Malachy O’Rourke was appointed as the new manager of Tyrone and he could face his native county in the Ulster Senior Football Championship this year.

Y – Young Fermanagh inter-county squads struggled in 2024 but hopes of a better year for our minors and under-20s are high as a new group of footballers bid for more glory.

Z – Zonal marking on opposition kickouts could be out the window as managers try to figure out the new GAA rules at club and county level.

