Workers ensure service continues on Christmas Day

WHILE many will be enjoying turkey dinners and indulging in festive chocolates on Christmas Day, some of Fermanagh’s unsung heroes will be on the frontline, ensuring essential services continue.

Enda Love, a well-known porter at South West Acute Hospital, will be working from 8am to 2pm, providing vital help to in-patients. “To be honest, I’m happy enough working on Christmas Day. It’s just the way the rota works out, and it’s just another day at work,” said Enda.

When his shift finishes on Wednesday, Enda will head home to get his Christmas dinner, but he’s guaranteeing patients that there’ll be plenty of laughs and fun before that.

“We’ll be doing our usual jobs as porters, and there will be CTs and X-rays in the morning. But we’re still going to keep the Christmas spirit alive while working!”

Matthew Maguire, an Ederney man and a recent recruit to the RNLI, will be on call as a volunteer lifeboat crew member. “I’ll be ready and waiting and will do the best I can if I’m called upon,” he said. “Responding to callouts over Christmas is treated like any other day. We’re on call 365 days a year and we’re always prepared.”

Meanwhile, providing another festive service will be ‘Culleys Bar’ in Enniskillen, which opens on Christmas morning, continuing a long-standing tradition. “We open on Christmas morning to give everyone a drink.

“It’s a tradition we’ve kept for years, and it’s nice for our friends and family who are home for the holidays,” said owner Brian Cullen.

