Winter pressures mount on Fermanagh health service

By Niamh McGovern

THE Western Trust continues to face severe pressures on services this winter, with ‘full escalation of beds on all wards and departments’.

On Sunday, the Trust recorded 286 attendances across Altnagelvin Hospital and South West Acute Hospital (SWAH), with 86 patients waiting for a bed and 163 waiting in the Emergency Department.

Advertisement

SWAH alone reported 130 emergency department attendances, with 27 patients awaiting hospital admission.

Between December 20 and December 26, the Trust saw 1,765 emergency department attendances, with 135 people waiting over 12 hours to be seen at SWAH.

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said, “We are acutely aware of the continuing challenges and extreme pressures not just in our Emergency Departments but across both of our acute hospital sites – Altnagelvin and SWAH – with full escalation of beds on all wards and departments.

“Unfortunately due to these extreme pressures patients waiting for admission to a ward are having to wait longer in our Emergency Departments than we would like and we apologise for this.”

On Boxing Day, the Trust recorded the second-highest emergency department attendances across Northern Ireland, with 265 patients, including 124 at SWAH.

“We want to reassure the public that we are doing our best and thank our staff for the excellent care they provide under difficult circumstances,” the spokesperson added.

The pressures are not unique to the Western Trust and are being experienced across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt acknowledged the strain on the system: “I am being regularly updated on the pressures and pay tribute to staff for their outstanding work,” he said.

“I warned weeks ago that the Health and Social Care system faced a very difficult winter. Preparedness plans were developed, but these were always intended to mitigate pressures rather than eliminate them. Similar challenges are being experienced in neighboring health services, with flu cases contributing significantly.

“I am assured that everything possible is being done by the HSC system. Longer-term solutions will require investment and reform to increase capacity and better meet community needs.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition