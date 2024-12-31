Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Rachel O’Connor (née Garvin), 228 Brollagh Road, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 3FU. Rachel passed peacefully, with her loving family, in the Palliative Care Unit, Omagh. Remains will repose at her residence for a walk-through wake on Thursday from 2pm to 8pm with house private at all other times. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church Belleek on Friday to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Dublin Rd, Cavan H12RF78. Rachel will be sadly missed as the beloved wife of Seán and loving mother of daughters Sophie and Lauren and son Ros. Devoted daughter of the late Frank and Eileen Garvin. Deeply regretted by her brother Frank (Veronica), sisters Anne (John), Geraldine, Jenny, Felicity (Sean), nieces, nephews, and the extended O’Connor family. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, Omagh c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

John O’Connor, Station House, Castlecaldwell, Leggs, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Predeceased by his beloved wife May, his parents John and Ellen, and brothers Hughie, Vin, and Liam. John will be sadly missed by all his family, a devoted father to: Ann (Werner), Marie (Sami), Sean (Rachel R.I.P.), Aiden, Gabriel (Angela), Caroline (Tony). His brothers and sisters, Kevin, Packie, Eileen, and Maggie. His adored grandchildren Chantal, Corina, Melanie, Sophie, Lauren, Ros, Niamh, Emma, Sarah and great-grandchildren Emely and Damian. Nieces and nephews, cousins, and his entire extended family. Remains will repose in Mulleek Community Centre with a walk-through wake on Tuesday 31st from 2pm to 8pm. Remains will arrive in St. Michael’s Church Mulleek on Wednesday 1st January for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. A delayed video recording of the funeral Mass will be available by 6pm or before. Please use the following link to view. https://youtube.com/@osheagraphicdesign6647 House strictly private please. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Mulleek Community Centre https://maps.app.goo.gl/e3G3KnywoMW2pqkx8 A one-way system will operate for the wake with entrance from the Belleek side of Mulleek Road and exit via the Kesh side of Mulleek Road.

The death has occurred of Imelda Maguire-Karayel, peacefully at Sue Ryder, Duchess of Kent Hospice, Reading, England, December 25th, 2024. Late of 4 Garth Road, Mortimer’s Commons, Reading and 4 Glenwood Gardens, Enniskillen BT74 7NA. Formerly of Derrylin, Co Fermanagh. Devoted wife to loving husband Kayhan, loving sister of Martin, and darling niece of Vera McBride. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Winnie Maguire of Derrylin. Imelda will repose at 4 Glenwood Gardens, Enniskillen BT74 7NA on Monday, December 30th, from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, December 31st, 2024, at 9.30am to St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen. May Imelda’s gentle soul rest in peace.

Elizabeth McGarrity (nee Ormsby) R.I.P, 35 Townhill Park, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh BT93 1GH. Died 28th December 2024 aged 94 years. Peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Sean R.I.P, much loved mother of Eamon, Angela, Stephen, Jennifer, Maurice, Martina, Ursula, Cathal, Leo and the late baby Fiona R.I.P. Cherished granny to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving sister of the late Mary Ellen, Johnny, Michael and the late Kathleen R.I.P. Elizabeth will be reposing at her late residence on Monday 30th December and Tuesday 31st. Family home private please at all other times. Elizabeth will leave her home on Wednesday morning at 10.20am travelling via Main Street, Irvinestown arriving at the Sacred Heart Church for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Interment in the adjoining Cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Devenish Parish). Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia NI, please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. (Donation box available in the family home). Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle. Our Lady Pray For Her Gentle Soul.

Frank McManus, 16 Coragh Road, Drumbinnis, Kinawley, Enniskillen, Co, Fermanagh died peacefully 28/12/2024 R.I.P. Reposing at his late residence Sunday 29/12/24 from 5 pm to 9 pm and Monday from 2 pm to 8 pm. Removal on Tuesday 31/12/24 to arrive in St Nailes Church Kinawley for 11 am Funeral Mass, interment afterwards in new cemetery. Predeceased by his loving wife Kathleen R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his son Paul, Brothers, Andrew and Michael, Nephews, Nieces, Sisters-in-law, Cousins, Family circle and Friends. Funeral Mass can by viewed on St Nailes Kinawley web cam church camera live Kinawley.

The death has occurred of Ronan O’Hare. Peacefully 26th December 2024, late of 44, Dairies Little, Monea BT93 7BJ. Much loved husband of Julie and dearly loved father of Sophie, devoted grand dad to Theo and Abel. Dear brother of Nuala, Siobhan (Gavin) and Eoin (Lisa). Predeceased by his parents Sean and Sheila. Everyone is welcome to meet the family in Ballycassidy Funeral Home, 101, Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES on Monday 30th December from 5 – 7pm. Family Homes Private Please. Removal on Tuesday 31st December 2024 at 11.30am to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Fermanagh Friends of Marie Curie c/o Enda Love, Funeral Director or any family member. Deeply regretted and forever missed by his loving family, extended family, friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.