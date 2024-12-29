Today’s death notices for Co Fermanagh

TELFORD, December 28, 2024 at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Mervyn John. Beloved Husband of Kathleen, 150 Lettermoney Road, Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh and dear father of the late Ruth. Funeral service in Magheracross Parish Church, Ballinamallard on Monday at 1.30pm followed by interment in Sydare Cemetery. House strictly private. Family will meet friends at Ballycassidy House funeral home on Sunday between 2.00pm – 4.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Magheracross Church or Ward 2, SWAH c/o FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors, 49 Letterboy Rd, Kesh, BT93 0DF. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife and family circle.

The death has occurred of Ronan O’Hare. Peacefully 26th December 2024, late of 44, Dairies Little, Monea BT93 7BJ. Much loved husband of Julie and dearly loved father of Sophie, devoted grand dad to Theo and Abel. Dear brother of Nuala, Siobhan (Gavin) and Eoin (Lisa). Predeceased by his parents Sean and Sheila. Everyone is welcome to meet the family in Ballycassidy Funeral Home, 101, Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES on Monday 30th December from 5 – 7pm. Family Homes Private Please. Removal on Tuesday 31st December 2024 at 11.30am to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Fermanagh Friends of Marie Curie c/o Enda Love, Funeral Director or any family member. Deeply regretted and forever missed by his loving family, extended family, friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Francie McGeary, Gortacharn Nursing Home, Lisnaskea, and formerly Doohorn, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh. Died Thursday 26 December 2024, suddenly in Gortacharn Nursing Home. Francie was pre-deceased by his sister Minnie and his brothers Eddie, Pat, James, Tom and Paul (R.I.P). Francie will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LA on Saturday and Sunday from 4pm until 8pm each evening with removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Francie will be sadly missed by his niece Barbara and nephew Martin, neighbours and many friends. Francie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/Maguiresbridge. Our lady of Lourdes Pray for him.

GAMBLE – 26th December 2024 (peacefully) at his home 4 Drummeer Road Faughard Lisbellaw. Mervyn beloved husband of Patricia, dearly loved father of Donella (Peter) Stevie, Wendy, Les (Sam) and Ricky (Louise) devoted grandfather of Lindsey, Naomi, Jemma, Jodie, Hannah, Ryan, Dylan, Jessica, Jaxon, Levi, and much-loved brother of Jim and the late Desmond. House private please. Funeral from his home on Sunday 29th December leaving at 1.00pm for a Service of Thanksgiving in Lisbellaw Methodist Church at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Tattygare Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison Funeral Directors and sent to Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or donate online wtmorrison.com. Mervyn will be lovingly remembered by his family and family circle. “Till we meet again”