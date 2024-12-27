Time running out for XL Bully dogs to be exempted

XL Bully owners have just a couple of days to apply for an Exemption Certificate to avoid their dog being seized and facing court action.

The deadline to apply to their local council online is midnight on December 31, 2024.

For XL Bully dogs to be eligible for exemption they must be microchipped, licenced and have third-party insurance. Whilst XL Bully dogs must also be neutered as part of the exemption conditions, this can be completed after owners have made an application. The application for exemption must be made by December 31, regardless of the age or neutering status of the dog.

Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher said, “Over half of licensed XL Bully dog owners in Northern Ireland have already applied for exemption, with more applications coming in daily and I strongly urge those remaining owners to take action now. From January 1 it will be illegal to own an XL Bully without an Exemption Certificate and owners risk losing their pet and facing court action.”

Full details of the compensation and exemption schemes, including details on how owners can apply for compensation if they no longer wish to keep their animal, can be found at www.nidirect.gov.uk/xlbullydogs.

Please contact the Dog Control section at your local council if you would like guidance on completing your application for exemption or you have any queries.

